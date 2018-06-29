Akin: McCaskill Fetches DC Headaches Like a 'Dog'

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says it's "unfortunate" that GOP challenger Todd Akin likened her to a "dog" fetching Washington problems and bringing them back to Missouri.

Akin made the comment at a fundraiser on Saturday, likening McCaskill to a "dog" playing "fetch," according to audio posted by the PoliticoMo.com web site.

McCaskill briefly addressed the issue Monday after a rural get-out-the-vote effort in Festus, a small town about 30 miles south of St. Louis. She declined further comment.

Akin is the embattled Republican challenger facing McCaskill in the November election.He's been embattled since September following remarks that women's bodies have ways of preventing pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape." But the race remains close. Republicans need to gain four seats to win control of the Senate.