Akin Pledges to Be in Race until November

CHESTERFIELD - Republican Senate candidate Todd Akin said in a news conference Friday afternoon that he plans to remain in the race through the November election. Akin spoke to reporters in this St. Louis suburb, saying that his campaign seemed to be having trouble getting its message out.

Akin fielded a handful of questions from reporters, at one point admitting that Republican party officials are not in favor of his candidacy. But Akin said while talks may be going on to replace him in the race, he is not taking part in those talks and is making the decisions for his own campaign.