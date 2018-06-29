Akin to Speak in Columbia this Afternoon

COLUMBIA - Congressman Todd Akin is making a stop in Columbia Friday. He will speak at the weekly Columbia Pachyderm meeting at Jack's Gourmet. Tomorrow, he will make a stop at Lake of the Ozarks.

Akin continues to campaign despite requests from Republican party members and presidential candidate Mitt Romney to step out of the senate race after his comments on "legitimate rape" in August.

Yesterday, KOMU 8 reported how Akin's campaign has not paid all of its advertising costs at television stations across the state.