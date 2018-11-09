Akin To Watch Election Results in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD- Congressman Todd Akin is scheduled to watch Tuesday's election results at The Doubletree Hotel in Chesterfield, Mo. The watch party is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Akin's press secretary Ryan Hite said despite the rainy weather outside, the Akin camp feels "excited and confident" for tonight's results.

Hite said that Akin had a "low-key" day after voting this morning; popping in and out of the campaign office, spending time with family, and chatting on the phone with supporters and well-wishers.

When asked which parts of the state the Akin camp expects to win, Hite said they hope to win "all of it," but that they expect particularly good numbers in the Saint Louis area and in southwest Missouri.