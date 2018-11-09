Akin Votes Early, McCaskill Set to Vote Soon

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Todd Akin has voted in his contentious race against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Like many early voters in Missouri Tuesday, Akin stood in line for more than 30 minutes waiting to vote along with his wife, Lulli, and his son, Wynn, at Star Bridge Christian Center in Wildwood.

McCaskill was scheduled to vote at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Kirkwood Community Center.