Alabama Governor Offers Hand to Missouri After Storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he called Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to offer condolences and help after a massive tornado hit Joplin, Mo. Sunday.

Bentley said he called Nixon Monday morning. He said he knows what Nixon is "going through." Alabama is still recovering from an April 27 outbreak of tornadoes that killed 238 in the state.

Bentley said he plans to keep in touch with Nixon as Missouri recovers from the storm.

He said Alabama officials have learned many lessons that might help speed Missouri's recovery.

He said there are comparisons to the storms that hit Alabama and Missouri. He said the pictures he saw of Joplin look a lot like Tuscaloosa, Pratt City, Hackleburg, Phil Campbell and other Alabama communities hit hard by the April 27 storms.