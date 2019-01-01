'Albert O' ruled out for Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As the 23rd ranked Missouri football team (8-4, 4-4 SEC) preps for its bowl matchup with Oklahoma State (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) Monday, quarterback Drew Lock will be without one of his main targets.

Tight end Albert Okuegbunam is ruled out of the Liberty Bowl because of a shoulder injury. The Tigers will rely on Kendall Blanton, Daniel Parker, and Sam Bailey to pick up the slack.

Mizzou used a four-game winning streak to end the regular season to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season under Barry Odom. The Tigers began the season with a three-game win streak, but had their bowl hopes in jeopardy after an 0-4 start to SEC play.

Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. CST Monday on ESPN.