Albert Pujols Out 4-6 Weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols will be out for 4-6 weeks with a fractured left forearm. ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney says Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols' injury could seriously affect his career and upcoming free agency.

The team announced the results of an MRI and CT scan Monday, a day after Pujols was injured during a home game against Kansas City. The team said Pujols has a non-displaced fracture of his left radius and his arm is in a splint.

Pujols was hurt on a play at first base in the sixth inning. He was fielding a long throw and Kansas City's Wilson Betemit collided with his glove hand as Pujols was pulled toward home.

The Cards' three-time MVP went down to the ground in pain. Pujols is hitting .279 this year, starting to heat up after a slow start.

The team says his left shoulder was sore, but no structural damage was found.