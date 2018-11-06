Alcohol Awareness Month Kicks Off with Walk

COLUMBIA - The MU Wellness Resource Center kicked off Alcohol Responsibility Awareness Month with the alcohol responsibility month walk on Friday.

The walk began at noon at Stankowski Field and continues until midnight. The theme for the event is "MU-nopoly," the game of alcohol awareness. Four education stations were placed around the field where participants could learn about drinking responsibility.

Walkers could walk in teams or individually. Prizes were given out to those who walked every nine laps.

Kelsey Lammy, director of Alcohol Responsibility Month, started planning for this month's events in June along with other MU Student Wellness advocates. She said that she estimated more than 1000 people were at the walk.