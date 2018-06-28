Alden Apologizes for Snyder Fiasco

Alden at first denied telling Link to offer Snyder that choice. The athletic director said then that he merely told Link to check on how Snyder was dealing with six straight defeats.

The discrepancy in Snyder and Alden's versions of the incident led to an internal investigation by MU Chancellor Brady Deaton, which the Board of Curators found inadequate.

University of Missouri System President Elson Floyd then appointed two people to conduct an independent investigation.