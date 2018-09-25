Alderman Calls for Probe into Park Billing Scam

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis alderman wants elected officials to probe how two city employees stole nearly half a million dollars from the local government over the past eight years.

Former park ranger Thomas "Dan" Stritzel and ex-deputy parks commissioner Joseph Vacca each pleaded guilty last month to three federal counts of mail fraud in connection with payments they received in a scheme to falsely bill the city agency via fake companies they created. The pair await sentencing in December.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alderman Antonio French is calling for a board committee to hold hearings on the "circumstances and failures that led to Stritzel and Vacca's indictment."

City officials say they have tightened controls on the procurement process but still aren't sure they could have prevented the scam.

