Alderman Gets Suspended Sentence in Marijuana Case

ST. PETERS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis alderman has received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to two marijuana-related misdemeanors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Peters Alderman Tommy Roberts entered the plea Monday to charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested at his home in August.

If Roberts successfully completes one year of probation, charges will be removed from his record.

Roberts has served as an alderman since 2008 and is former chairman of the St. Charles Democratic Committee. He said previously that the marijuana was related to a "medical issue." He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2013 but tweeted months before the arrest that the cancer was "gone."