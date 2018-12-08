Aldermen consider resolution praising police

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is considering a resolution praising city police for their handling of unrest following the fatal shooting of a black man by an officer.

The discussion on Friday came a week after the board approved a controversial resolution remembering Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot by former officer Jason Stockley in 2011.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that with protesters outside, the board decided to refer the resolution to a committee. It would commend St. Louis police for "their steadfast dedication to safeguarding the well-being" or residents.

The board said it passed a resolution honoring Smith in part to help ease the grief of his mother, Annie Smith. But the vote angered police, who said Smith was trying to kill an officer. Others said it was wrong to honor Smith because he had a criminal record.