Aldermen Resign In Willard
WILLARD (AP) - Two of the four aldermen in the southwest Missouri town of Willard have resigned after months of tangling with the city's mayor. And the city administrator is expected to quit soon as well. The aldermen who resigned cite problems since the April election of Mayor Jamie Schoolcraft, a 31-year-old paramedic. Former Alderman Charles Whitehead says he decided to step down because he doesn't like the direction the city is going and doesn't want to be part of it. The other alderman who quit is Bill Caplinger, who says he and Schoolcraft were at odds over several issues. Caplinger said Schoolcraft ran on a platform opposing cronyism, but the mayor is appointing his friends to paid positions. Schoolcraft said he campaigned for change, and that Whitehead and Caplinger don't like change.
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening two upcoming court dates for Joseph Elledge are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools sent a letter to families Friday with updates on how students will be supported during... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Contact information publicly available on the city of Boonville's website is being used by scammers, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia diners will no longer be able to dine in person at the dwindling number of restaurants still... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Wilson’s Fitness joined the number of businesses closing down due to COVID-19. Along with the closure of all... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President Mun Choi and MU Provost Latha Ramchand confirmed in a message to university employees... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House leaders from both parties released a statement Friday evening confirming one member of the body... More >>
in
ASHLAND - City leaders approved an emergency declaration Friday to take step for COVID-19 safety. The declaration calls upon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone Co. Health and Human Services announced Friday the county now has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - To help protect the health of residents and city employees, The City of Columbia released the following list... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY – The Health Department confirmed the third positive case of COVID-19 in Cole County on Friday. ... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY – The Columbia Police Department refocused its search Friday for missing person Mengqi Ji, now putting efforts back... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the state will soon ban gatherings of more than 10 people... More >>
in
JACKSON COUNTY - Health Department officials announced Friday the first death of a COVID-19 patient in Eastern Jackson County. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri hospitals are canceling elective procedures in response to the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was selected as the next president of the University of Central Florida on Friday.... More >>
in