Aldermen Resign In Willard

2007

WILLARD (AP) - Two of the four aldermen in the southwest Missouri town of Willard have resigned after months of tangling with the city's mayor. And the city administrator is expected to quit soon as well. The aldermen who resigned cite problems since the April election of Mayor Jamie Schoolcraft, a 31-year-old paramedic. Former Alderman Charles Whitehead says he decided to step down because he doesn't like the direction the city is going and doesn't want to be part of it. The other alderman who quit is Bill Caplinger, who says he and Schoolcraft were at odds over several issues. Caplinger said Schoolcraft ran on a platform opposing cronyism, but the mayor is appointing his friends to paid positions. Schoolcraft said he campaigned for change, and that Whitehead and Caplinger don't like change.