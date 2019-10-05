Alderwoman Tries to Outlaw Low Sagging Pants

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis alderwoman's effort to make wearing saggy pants a crime is drawing opposition from residents.

Alderwoman Marlene Davis believes young men who wear their pants too low create lewd conduct that should be outlawed. She hosted a public meeting Tuesday night on the topic.

Several people at the meeting spoke out, saying it's unfair to target people for a fashion choice.

Aldermen will consider the ban in September. If passed, violators could face fines of up to $500 and jail time.