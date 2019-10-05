Alderwoman Tries to Outlaw Low Sagging Pants

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 21 2013 Aug 21, 2013 Wednesday, August 21, 2013 7:10:00 AM CDT August 21, 2013 in News
By: The Assosiated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis alderwoman's effort to make wearing saggy pants a crime is drawing opposition from residents.

Alderwoman Marlene Davis believes young men who wear their pants too low create lewd conduct that should be outlawed. She hosted a public meeting Tuesday night on the topic.

Several people at the meeting spoke out, saying it's unfair to target people for a fashion choice.

Aldermen will consider the ban in September. If passed, violators could face fines of up to $500 and jail time.

 

