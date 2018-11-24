Alderwoman Wants Ban on Some Adults at Parks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There are plenty of regulations banning children from certain places, but a St. Louis alderwoman wants to turn the tables and ban some adults from park playgrounds.

KMOX Radio reports that Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia says some areas around park playgrounds are being overtaken by adults drinking or using or selling drugs.

Her proposal would ban adults from park playgrounds and ball fields unless they are accompanied by a child age 12 or younger.

Ingrassias says the bill isn't meant to target the homeless or minorities, though she is prepared for a debate about fairness and discrimination.