Aldi Removes Grapes after Finding Spider in Container

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Aldi Supermarkets is pulling red grapes from its St. Louis-area stores after a black widow spider was found in a container of the fruit.

KMOV-TV reported that one of its photographers made the discovery.

Stan Kostecki purchased grapes from the Aldi store in Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Aldi emailed a statement to KMOV saying it is conducting an investigation and offering refunds to those who purchased grapes.

St. Louis Zoo experts say the black widow's bite is venomous, but not lethal, though a bite can make humans sick. The spider is native to Missouri.