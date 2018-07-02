Aldon, Justin Smith Named to 2013 Pro Bowl

NEW YORK CITY -- Former Missouri Tigers Aldon Smith and Justin Smith have been named to the 2013 Pro Bowl. Aldon earned the honor for the first time while Wednesday's announcement marks the fourth consecutive selection for Justin.

Peyton Manning and Adrian Peterson have highlighted their sensational comeback seasons by making the Pro Bowl.

Also selected Wednesday to the NFL's all-star game was Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Manning missed all of the 2011 season with neck and back problems that required several operations. He then signed with Denver as a free agent.

Minnesota's Peterson tore up his left knee on Christmas Eve last year, underwent major surgery, then was back for the season opener.

Griffin is one of three rookie QBs who had superb debut seasons, along with Andrew Luck of Indianapolis and Russell Wilson of Seattle. Luck and Wilson weren't voted to the Pro Bowl by players coaches and fans, although their teams are in the playoffs; Griffin can get to the postseason if Washington beats Dallas on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl will be played in Honolulu on January 27.