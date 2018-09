Aldon Smith Signs Four-Year Contract with 49ers

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri player linebacker Aldon Smith has agreed to a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Smith, who was the seventh overall selection in April's NFL Draft, will be moving to an outside linebacker for Coach Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers.

The four-year deal is worth $14.38 million, including a $8.96 million bonus.