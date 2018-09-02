Aldon Smith to Sit Out Next Game for 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York says linebacker Aldon Smith will miss Thursday's game at St. Louis and perhaps sit out longer following his arrest Friday for suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

York expects Smith will seek treatment on his own, but the 49ers won't interfere, saying "I think Aldon is going to take steps on his own." Smith started and had five tackles in a 27-7 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Smith is a key pass rusher and sacks leader for the 49ers, and coach Jim Harbaugh had said leading up to Sunday that the NFL would decide how to punish the third-year pro, who turns 24 Wednesday.

Smith apologized after the game to the team, organization, his family and "everybody I let