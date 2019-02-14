"Alert" Declared at Callaway Nuclear Plant

FULTON - Ameren Missouri declared an "alert" at the Callaway Nuclear Plant Sunday morning at 10:56, and called it off at 5:36 p.m. An alert means events have occurred, or could happen, that could lower the level of safety at the plant. It did not pose a safety hazard to personnel or the public. Officials put out the alert because of a refrigerant leak in one of two rooms with air conditioning equipment that cools the control room. The other air conditioner did not have any problems during the alert.

Ameren Missouri says it is making plans to deal with the broken equipment. Meanwhile, it says the plant will remain operating.

Company officials say during the incident there was no radioactivity released into the environment above operating limits.

An alert is the second least serious of four emergency classifications. It is more serious than an "unusual event", but not as serious as a "site emergency" or "general emergency."