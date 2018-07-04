Alex Smith leads Chiefs past Mike Vick, Jets 24-10

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Alex Smith threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Jamaal Charles ran for another score and the Kansas City Chiefs won 24-10 on Sunday, sending the New York Jets to their eighth straight loss.

Tight ends Travis Kelce and Anthony Fasano each caught touchdown passes, and the Chiefs (5-3) won their third straight and fifth in six games on the same day former running back Priest Holmes was inducted into their ring of honor.

Making his first start with the Jets (1-8), Michael Vick was 21 of 27 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He briefly left in the fourth quarter after taking a massive hit from the Chiefs' Josh Mauga and walking unsteadily off the field, but eventually returned later in the quarter.