Alexander Avenue to close at Worley Street June 18-29

COLUMBIA - APLEX, Inc., the contractor of the city’s Bike Boulevard Project, plans to close the entrance to Alexander Avenue from Worley Street beginning Monday, June 18 at 7 a.m.

This intersection will be closed for bike path improvements announced on May 31. This closure is scheduled to end by June 29, weather permitting.



Residents will still be able to access Alexander Avenue via Ash Street.



Motorists, pedestrians and non-motorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution in the work zone.

For more information, visit CoMo.gov/PublicWorks/MKT-Parkade-BikeBlvd.