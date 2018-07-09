All American Redheads seek induction into Basketball Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA - The All American Redheads are a group of female basketball players who traveled the world from 1936-1986 playing basketball. They were a precursor to the WMBA. On U_News, two of the players , one from Cairo, MO and another from Iowa, chatted with Sarah Hill about what it was like to play with a group of fellow red heads. You can vote for their induction in the Basketball Hall of Fame by visiting this link.