All-Missouri Cancer Awareness Classic Cancelled

CAPE GIRARDEAU -- Due to impending weather conditions, Southeast Missouri has cancelled the All-Missouri Cancer Classic, the school announced Wednesday.

Scheduled for Friday, March 1-Sunday, March 3, the event was set for participation from Mizzou, the host Redhawks, Missouri State, Saint Louis and UMKC.

Further scheduling announcements regarding the Tiger softball team will be released once arrangements are made.