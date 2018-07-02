All-SEC Finishes Highlight Day Three of SEC Championships

5 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 12 2013 May 12, 2013 Sunday, May 12, 2013 9:37:16 AM CDT May 12, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA - The 20+ mph gusts whipping through Walton Stadium may have made the day a bit more difficult for the athletes, but in true Championship form they persevered, still laying down impressive performances for the Championships' third day. The Tigers certainly gave the home crowd quite the show, ending the day with a couple All-SEC finishes and a 100m dash prelim that could only come out of the SEC Championships.

"It's fun to have [home] support, it's that little boost of extra adrenaline when the crowd gets behind you. It's just like any sport, you can feel that momentum and that energy behind you," Head Coach Brett Halter said of the Mizzou supporters out in force this afternoon.

The field events started off the afternoon's competition, with sophomore Macauley Garton and senior Malcolm Pennix bringing home the Tigers' first points of the day. Garton threw 65.06m (213-5) against the win to finish 6th in the javelin competition. Pennix finished about four inches shy of his PR, marking a season's best of 7.72m (25-4) to take fifth in the field.

Next up were the All-SEC finishers, sophomores Kearsten Peoples and Katrine Haarklau. Peoples bounced back strong on her second day of competition, hitting a season's best of 54.05m (177-4) in the discus to place 2nd overall. Peoples will end out the weekend with her strongest event: the shot put.

"She's learning how to be an elite thrower, and elite throwers have short memories both day-to-day and throw-to-throw. She did just that today, just kept fighting and working to find a rhythm, and it just shows where she is with her mindset right now. I'm really proud of her," said Halter. "The shot put is her baby, it's the event that she prizes the most. I think she's in a good position."


Haarklau also hit a season's best en route to her All-SEC finish, finishing the pole vault competition in 3rd with a final height of 4.10m (13-5.25). Haarklau also got some good looks at her school record height from last year, 4.20m (13-9.25). Like Peoples, she will be back in action again tomorrow, set to compete in her other School Record event: the javelin throw.

"For her to come through like she did, she just willed it to happen. She made sure she was going to be there in the end," said Associate Head Coach Dan Lefever. "She's capable of throwing really far [tomorrow], just has to relax and execute good technique."

"I'm just happy every day I plant a pole, and finishing third was crazy. [Now] I'm looking forward to javelin," Haarklau said. "I love [the home crowd]. The bigger crowds the better, and if part of the crowd is your friends or teammates, it is even better."

Events on the track began at 3:45 p.m. with the men's and women's 1500m run, where sophomore Kenny Cushing and senior Laura Roxberg both cruised to qualifications into Sunday's finals. Roxberg is the current Missouri School Record Holder in the event after finishing 2nd in the Drake Relays two weeks ago in 4:31.53. She will go up against a packed field in the final, as four of the top ten in the nation all sit in the top seven in the nation, according to the current rankings.

Also set to hit the track in a final tomorrow is freshman Markesh Woodson who will line up against a truly world-class field in the 100m dash to chase after another All-SEC title. Woodson enters the final ranked 4th in the event, behind Olympian Isiah Young and two top-ten ranked athletes in the nation with Harry Adams and Aaron Ernest. It is set to be one of the many power-packed finals that will blaze through Walton Stadium tomorrow.

Events will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday with the women's javelin and men's triple jump.

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°
3pm 87°