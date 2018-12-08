All Star Sports Day Benefits Special Learning Center

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City All Star Sports Day kicked off for the first time on Saturday at the Binder Sports Complex to benefit the Special Learning Center.

The event features a softball tournament, food trucks, live music, a beer garden, and even the opportunity to dunk the mayor. The All Star Sports Day wasn't all fun and games, though.

"We're here for the Special Learning Center," softball player Waylon Shewmaker said. "We're here for the kids. We're here playing a benefit softball tournament and it's a lot of fun."

The Special Learning Center in Jefferson City helps children with developmental delays and disabilities.

With charity on the line, Shewmaker and his friends took team spirit to a whole new level in the softball tournament.

"We're the Victorious Villains," he said. "As you can tell, I'm the Joker. We have Dr. Evil, Catwoman, Poison Ivy."

Attendees also had the opportunity to donate money to the Special Learning Center by playing in a Cornhole competition and pitching contest.

To make donations to the Special Learning Center, visit their website.