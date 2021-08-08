'All the beds are taken up by Covid victims': Hospitals in the South are running out of space or staff

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOND CLINTON FAYETTE MARION MONTGOMERY WASHINGTON IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS CALHOUN GREENE JERSEY MACOUPIN MADISON MONROE RANDOLPH SAINT CLAIR IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS ADAMS BROWN PIKE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY COLE MONITEAU OSAGE IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI CRAWFORD FRANKLIN GASCONADE JEFFERSON LINCOLN MONTGOMERY SAINT CHARLES SAINT LOUIS SAINT LOUIS CITY WARREN WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI MARION MONROE PIKE RALLS IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI IRON MADISON REYNOLDS SAINT FRANCOIS SAINTE GENEVIEVE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTON, BELLEVILLE, BOWLING GREEN, CAHOKIA, CENTRALIA, CHESTER, COLUMBIA, EDWARDSVILLE, FARMINGTON, FULTON, HANNIBAL, JEFFERSON CITY, LITCHFIELD, MEXICO, MOUNT STERLING, PITTSFIELD, QUINCY, SAINT CHARLES, SAINT LOUIS, SALEM, SPARTA, SULLIVAN, UNION, VANDALIA, AND WASHINGTON.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&