All three phases chip in as Rock Bridge football shuts out Smith-Cotton

Saturday, September 05 2020
By: Tyler Hollins, Columbia Missourian

SEDALIA - In its first-ever game in the Central Missouri Activities Conference (CMAC), Rock Bridge (2-0, 1-0 CMAC) defeated Smith-Cotton (0-2, 0-1 CMAC) 42-0 on Friday. This was the Bruins first shutout since 2018, when Rock Bridge defeated Hickman 31-0.

Quarterback Nathan Dent started the scoring with a 38-yard rushing touchdown on a read-option. Running back Bryce Jackson continued his impressive start to his senior season. Jackson scored two touchdowns in the first half.

“Bryce just gets the ball and pounds it,” head coach Van Vanatta said. “I know there’s a stat called yards after catch, but I’d like to see his yards after contact because he gets a lot of yards just driving through people.”

Fullback Jonathan Garr also chipped in with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bruins a 28-0 lead going into halftime. 

Fumbles and penalties were a common theme for both teams. On special teams, Smith-Cotton mishandled three consecutive punts in the first half due to the Bruin's pressure. This gave the Bruins prime field position for most of the first half. Rock Bridge was poised to take a 14-0 lead early on a touchdown pass from Dent to receiver Max Vanatta, however the play was flagged due to an ineligible receiver down the field. The proceeding play, the Bruins coughed up a fumble in the red zone.

“There were some points in that game we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, but we really looked like a team that could dominate the game,” Vanatta said.

After making it a focal point at halftime, Vanatta was pleased with the ball security in the second half.

“Once we cleaned it up in the second half, we were able to capitalize,” Vanatta said.

The Bruins continued the offensive onslaught in the third quarter, mainly through their passing game. Nathan Dent found Chi'dron Wright, who eluded a Tiger defender on his way to the end zone. On the following drive, Dent found Mason Gortmaker on a streak route for a 28-yard touchdown.

“That was our game plan going in,” Vanatta said. “We utilized some receivers. What it does is make it hard to key in on just one thing we do because we’ve got some weapons you’ve got to be careful with.”

Rock Bridge stayed one step ahead of the Tigers throughout the game. Smith-Cotton couldn't formulate long drives due to the Bruins' smothering defense.

“Going 2-0 is a great feeling for the team, especially with everything we’ve been going through for the last 6 or 7 months,” Vanatta said. “Hopefully, we’re going to be able and line up on Friday against Jeff City. As long as we do what the Bruins do we’ll be ok.”

Rock Bridge will return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Jefferson City. 

