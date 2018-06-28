Alleged Rolla Shooter Had No Known Targets

ROLLA - Highway patrol investigators told KOMU 8 News Friday that they don't think the suspect in Thursday's shooting spree and chase from Ft. Leonard Wood to Rolla had a motive or a pre-meditated plan. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Cody Willcoxson after the 5-hour chase.

Police said that methamphetamines were found in Willcoxson's car, but police said it was too early to say if the drugs were the reason for the suspect's behavior.

"When he first went to the gates at Ft. Wood that was, we believe, quite frankly, mistakenly," said Highway Patrol Sergeant Dan Crain. "We have no indication that he had any intentions to actually go to that location."

Crain said that Willcoxson fired approximately 80 rounds during the course of the pursuit. No one was hurt.

Willcoxson was eventually captured on U.S. 63, where he drove into a dead end road. It took about 150 officers from various agencies, including a SWAT team, to capture Willcoxson.

Willcoxson is being held on a $1 million bond in the Phelps County Jail.

Crain said the investigation is on-going. "The paperwork is being filed for numerous felony charges locally. I know in the Phelps County area: armed criminal action, first degree assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm."

Willcoxson is being charged in two different jurisdictions: Phelps County, where he was caught, and Pulaski County, where the chase started.