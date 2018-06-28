Alleged Victim Drops Out of Mo. Sex Crimes Case

KANSAS CITY - One alleged victim in a sex-crimes case against five older family members has asked to be removed from the case, more than two years after charges were filed.

Lafayette County Prosecutor Kellie Wingate Campbell last week dismissed one charge against 56-year-old Burrell Mohler Jr. in Pettis County, the only charge involving the former accuser.

Monday, a Pettis County judge lowered bond for Mohler Jr. to $5,000, freeing him from jail for the first time since November 2009. Last month his father, 79-year-old Burrell Mohler Sr., was freed on his own recognizance from jail in Clay County.

Also facing charges are 54-year-old David Mohler, 51-year-old Jared Mohler and 49-year-old Roland Mohler.

The men are accused of repeatedly molesting young relatives on a Lafayette County farm more than 20 years ago.