Almeta Crayton 'Everybody Eats' Thanksgiving still needs 350 turkeys

COLUMBIA - For 20 years, Almeta Crayton Community Programs has been helping families around Columbia and Boone County enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, the Everybody Eats program needs your help meeting its goal.

The program still needs 350 turkeys and other donations by Thursday, November 16.

President Anthony Crayton said they need more turkeys, canned foods or money donations to provide for everyone who submitted applications.

Everybody Eats provides a community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 23, and meal baskets for those who want to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.

The program has received more applicants this year for meal assistance than usual.

"We're still trying to accommodate everyone. So that's why we're just letting people know that we need a little more than what we normally get."

Even though the application window has closed for both programs, Crayton said people are still reaching out for help.

"We're still getting calls from people," Crayton said. "Saying 'is there anyway we could get a basket,' so they can feed their families."

People can bring donations to any of the Moser's locations in Columbia. Crayton said people can give their donations to Moser's employees if Everybody Eats volunteers are no longer working the stations.

He said they are taking money donations as well, so they can finish buying all of the food that's needed.

Event Chair Kentrell Minton said volunteers will start assembling baskets over the next few days so they can be distributed from November 14-17.

Crayton said at first they were just helping a few people, but the programs have grown, and there's a lot of people in the city and county in need.

"My sister's goal was to feed anybody that was hungry and make it pleasant for them for Thanksgiving," Crayton said.