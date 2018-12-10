Almeta Crayton memorial toy donation registry ends today
COLUMBIA - Those struggling to afford holiday gifts for their loved ones may still have options. Registration ends today for the Almeta Crayton Memorial Toys for Columbia's Youth toy drive.
A household can be supplied gifts for up to three children, with the number of presents depending on the amount of donations received. The children can be up to the age of 12.
The program is only for residents of Columbia. Proof of income and a photo I.D. are required when turning in the registration form. Individuals are not eligible if they are already registered with another agency.
The form can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Community Center or the Columbia Parks and Recreation administrative offices.
