Almost 250 south Columbia residents under precautionary boil advisory

COLUMBIA - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for 248 City of Columbia water customers.

The advisory is in the area of 3011 Lynnwood Drive, according to a news release.

The boil advisory is precautionary because of water main repairs, and customers affected will receive a hand tag on their door and a phone call.

"A boil advisory is issued when there is a water main break that causes the pressure to drop. A pressure drop could cause a back flow situation where a contaminant could be siphoned into the water distribution system," according to the release.



Affected residents in the area should:

Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.

Not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.

Disinfect affected dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

Boil advisories usually last for one day, according to the release.