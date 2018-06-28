Almost 600 residents without power early Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA — Nearly 600 Boone County residents are without power Wednesday morning as a storm hit the Mid-Missouri area around 6 a.m.

The Columbia Water and Light power outage map reports more than 500 residents in Central and West Columbia were without power.

About 100 residents in Northern Boone County were without power following the storm this morning, according to Boone Electric Cooperative.

Several call were made and Columbia Water and Light crews are now working to restore power.