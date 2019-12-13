Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues

BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in her car on the side of I-70.

Sergeant Shawn Griggs, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control said the department continues to work with multiple law enforcement agencies in several states.

In a statement to KOMU, Griggs said, "It is our purpose/goal to give friends and family peace and closure on the loss of their loved one, as well as ensure justice is served for this criminal act."

There are currently 185 criminal leads to date. When we spoke to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in February, there were 139 leads in the case.

In September, the Peskey family offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for her murder. The Peskey family asked for the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol to tweet out the reward.

Peskey's two kids, ages 5 and 11, were in the car at the time of the incident, but were not hurt.

CNN affiliate KELO talked to Pesky's husband, Ryan. He told KELO his wife and kids were driving to North Carolina to visit friends.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found the body of 40-year-old Melissa Peskey in a vehicle around mile marker 96 on Dec. 13.

What was thought to be a car crash turned out to be a homicide. An autopsy report by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office determined Peskey died from a gunshot wound fired from outside the vehicle.

Peskey was also a realtor in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 573-751-1000.