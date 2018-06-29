Alton Slaying

ALTON, Ill. (AP) - Alton police say they have three suspects in custody in last weekend's drive-by slaying of a teenager just a couple blocks from his home. Police Chief Chris Sullivan says investigators of Sunday's killing of 17-year-old Scott Garner expect to present their case Friday to Madison County prosecutors. They're seeking murder charges against the three suspects. A coroner says Garner was shot in the chest and left there. He died at an Alton hospital just hours later. A 19-year-old acquaintance was shot in the foot and was treated at a hospital. His parents say they've been harassed in recent months by a group of teens who have driven by their house or come to the door, asking for the victim and saying they wanted to fight him.