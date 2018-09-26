Alumni Rush Mizzou for Homecoming Celebrations

"I've been going to all the home games since I was a student in 1960," Russ Stokes, class of 1965.

These tailgaters met at Mizzou as roommates, and they've bled black and gold ever since.

"We have life long friendships, the guys we lived with in the dorms as well as my roommate," George Linne, class of 1965.

These guys meet for every home football game, but homecoming brings together even more former classmates.

"Homecoming at Mizzou is a special event it brings a lot of alums back and some of them back for the first time in many years," said Linne.

Now younger Tigers join in the tradition.

"We're at an age where we all have children that are attending school here and some of them have grandchildren that are attending school here. So, now what started as two or three couples is now 30 or 40 people," said Russ.

And for these college roommates, even though the campus changes, the spirit always stays the same.

"There is nothing better than going to a college football game in the fall it beats the atmosphere in St. Louis. We see the Rams and the Cardinals, but it doesn't compete with the college football season," said Russ.

With the Mizzou win in hand those guys said they will celebrate until the next big sporting event. Game 1 of the World Series.