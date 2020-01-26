Alyssa Bustamante Appeals Guilty Plea to Murder of 9-Year-Old

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri teen who pleaded guilty to killing her 9-year-old neighbor wants the pleas to be vacated, corrected or set aside.

Alyssa Bustamante pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 2009 killing of Elizabeth Olten in St. Martins, just west of Jefferson City. Bustamante, now 19, was 15 at the time.

Bustamante's attorney contends her due process rights were violated and that she faced cruel and unusual punishment. The lawyer asserts her public defenders were not effective. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Jefferson City.

Bustamante was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year term for armed criminal action. She was initially charged with first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life without parole.