Alzheimer's Association Holds Research Update

COLUMBIA - Researchers whose work is funded by the Alzheimer's Association presented their ideas Tuesday. MU Professor Harry Tyrer spoke about his new development called "smart carpet." It's a system that benefits elderly people living alone.

The carpet system monitors the steps and pacing of people walking throughout the home, aiding in the detection of a fall.

Tyrer said many sensors are in place to not only monitor the activity, but to also match the activity to the possible problem. The system is connected to a web program that allows family members to check the activity online. "You're going to be able to use the web to be able to go in there and check on 'grammy' and see how she's doing, or see how grandpa is doing," Tyrer said.

He also said his main concerns with the system are making sure elderly people, especially those with Alzheimer's, feel secure when they are home alone and to give family members the chance to participate in caregiving.

The Alzheimer's Association is the largest private funder for Alzheimer's research in the country. Its mission is to eliminate disease through the advancement of research.