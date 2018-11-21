Alzheimer's awareness walk draws hundreds of participants

COLUMBIA - People of all ages came together Sunday to unite and fight against Alzheimer's disease. The event was filled with music, food and ways to create awareness.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's started a little after 1 p.m. One of the participants was committee member Chris Cottle.

Cottle's father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease three years ago. Cottle said he is doing everything possible to make his parents' life easier and appreciates all of the support he is receiving.

"It is awesome, it is a very wonderful thing and it is very touching," said Cottle. "One out of six Americans know someone who has Alzheimer's disease, and that is a huge number."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly two-thirds of those with the disease are women and over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's.

Executive Director Jessie Kwatameia said they were expecting to have about 700 participants in the walk this year.