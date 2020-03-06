Amateur Golf

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, June 22 2007 Jun 22, 2007 Friday, June 22, 2007 8:18:04 AM CDT June 22, 2007 in News

The first day is stroke play. Former Missouri quarterback and Jefferson City native Kirk Farmer shot a 72, even par, and that's good for a three way tie at the top of the leader board. Scott Schleiffarth shoots a 76 for the day, while Columbia's David McDonald comes off the green with a runner up finish in the Francis Hagan match play this past weekend. McDonald shot a 4 over 76 today. 

Farmer is in a 3 way tie for first out of 156 golfers.

"You know I'm satisfied. The number one thing is to qualify for match play and with a 72, I should be in good position to go out there and relax tomorrow and shoot a good round and should make it no problem in the match play," Farmer said.

The green is a challenging one and the rain added to the difficulty.

"It's a good field, we've got a lot of good players in it. A lot of young players, older players. I'm looking for a great week. This golf course is a tough test for everyone and the rain last night just made it that much longer," said Scott Hovis, MGA Executive Director. 

