Amazon is now worth $1 trillion

7 hours 53 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:37:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News
By: Lydia DePillis, CNN

(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company.

Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on Tuesday, following Apple's ascent into 13-digit territory at the beginning of August. Amazon and Apple now make up more than 8% of the entire value of the S&P 500, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P.

A trillion dollars may be an arbitrary threshold, but it's still a remarkable statement of how quickly the 24-year-old company has grown, and the boundless confidence investors have in its future.

Just contrast Amazon with the brick and mortar sector, where 90% of American retail spending still takes place. In order to get to a $1 trillion market cap, you'd have to add up the valuations of the 14 largest big box retailers ranked by 2017 revenues, from Walmart to Autonation.

Investors are also way more excited about Amazon than other grocery, building supply, and general retail stocks, which have an average price-to-earnings ratio of between about 20 and 40 for the previous year, according to New York University finance professor and valuation expert Aswath Damodaran. Amazon's price-to-earnings ratio is about 180.

So how did we get here?

For years, investors buoyed Amazon's stock without seeing the company generate significant profits, as it poured revenues back into the business: Building out its fulfillment center network, buying up companies, and developing new technologies.

But over the past year, Amazon has started turning up the dial on profits.

At the beginning of 2018, the company was worth just $580 billion. In the second quarter, the company's net income ballooned to $2.5 billion, compared to $197 million in second quarter of 2017.

Driving those margins: The success of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud business, as well as the advertising it sells across its sites and revenues from Prime membership subscriptions.

Impressing skeptical investors

Watching Amazon flex its profit muscles has boosted analysts' enthusiasm for the stock even further.

Morgan Stanley recently raised its price target to $2,500, which would make Amazon worth $1.2 trillion, based on revenue growth projections of 24% per year through 2020. It values Amazon Web Services, now an ubiquitous layer of the internet that supports enterprises ranging from the smallest startup to the Central Intelligence Agency, at $375 billion.

The company's moves over the past year have even won over former skeptics who previously believed Amazon's stock was overhyped.

Daniel Martins, who heads his own independent research firm, thought Amazon was too expensive in early 2017 because optimistic growth expectations seemed already baked in to the price. But after evaluating its most recent financial results, including aggressive expansion into new industries and other countries, he now predicts Amazon could double in value by 2020.

"It's too high of a bar to assume that they'll succeed at everything that they do," Martins says. "But at the same time, I think Amazon is the best combination in the world of the scale of a large company and that entrepreneurial DNA with the spirit of a startup."

Amazon is appealing to investors because it appears able to dominate any industry it enters through the power of the data it has on Prime members and its ability to get stuff from point A to point B extremely quickly. Groceries! Healthcare! Financial services! Media! Even your home cleaning service!

But if that vision became reality, wouldn't it put Amazon on a collision course with antitrust regulators? Are investors pricing in the risk that a store that sells everything might get broken up?

Under current interpretations of federal laws, they probably have little to worry about.

Antitrust regulators typically look at whether a company has used its dominance in a given market to raise prices on consumers. So far, Amazon has only lowered prices — no competitive harm.

But scholars have raised concerns that over time, Amazon's control of consumer pocketbooks could prevent the next trillion dollar company from ever gaining traction.

"if it means a long-term innovation loss, the tradeoffs might be ones that we don't want to live with," says Hal Singer, a senior fellow at George Washington University's Regulatory Studies Center and a principal at Economists, Inc.

He has proposed creating a special tribunal for complaints that online platforms are unfairly discriminating against content providers or potential challengers, which Senator Mark Warner referenced in a policy framework for internet companies.

At the moment, though, no such protection exists.

"If antitrust stays the same, then there really is no risk," Singer says. "I think Amazon shareholders should sleep very well at night."

-- Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a prostitution ring. Barry Paul Manthe, 65,... More >>
46 minutes ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Scammers target Moberly residents
Scammers target Moberly residents
MOBERLY – Scammers targeted Moberly residents over the weekend claiming to be with Ameren utilities. Saturday, the Moberly Police... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:42:43 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend. This number is... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company. Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:37:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
(CNN) -- Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states took a leap forward last month, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:55:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Group aims to bring race back into community-oriented policing conversation.
Group aims to bring race back into community-oriented policing conversation.
COLUMBIA – Members of the group Race Matters, Friends plan to speak up at Tuesday's city council meeting to address... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council set to vote on controversial sewage extension
City council set to vote on controversial sewage extension
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Tuesday night to decide whether or not it should begin accepting construction... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:03:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Joe Biden's running. Literally
Joe Biden's running. Literally
(CNN) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden drew contrasts with President Donald Trump in style and on substance during a... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 11:12:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News

Boaters reflect on season as summer winds down
Boaters reflect on season as summer winds down
OSAGE BEACH - Labor Day weekend is wrapping up as summer is unofficially nearing its end. This season's extensively dry... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 03 2018 Sep 3, 2018 Monday, September 03, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT September 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 87°
8pm 83°
9pm 81°
10pm 80°