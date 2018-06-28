Amber Alert Canceled

Police interviewed the man who reported the abduction and say he changed his story, giving inconsistant descriptions of the girl he said was pulled into the van. Still, parents say the ordeal will leave a lasting effect.

"It's very scary. It makes you very nervous. You double check your locks, I woke up a couple times through the night and went in and checked on the kids," said Lisa Dudenhoeffer. "But you still, we will continue to have ongoing conversations with our children, I mean, if one good thing came out of it."

The police chief says this incident took it's toll on the whole state.

"Well, they were shocked that somebody from the community would waste that much resources. And of course this is terrible because resources have been wasted state-wide," said Richard Bray, the Linn Police Chief.

One parent says after she first heard about the alert yesterday, she became skeptical.

"Because in a small town usually everybody knows everybody, and you would know that name pretty quick," explained Debbie Backes.

Meanwhile, police say they have enough evidence to charge the suspect for the false report. Police would not give us the suspect's name, but say they plan to arrest him Monday.