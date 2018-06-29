Amber Alert canceled for Wright County infant

WRIGHT COUNTY - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Wednesday night after a parent returned a missing infant to children's services workers in Ava, Mo.

Ava police arrested 37-year-old Terracotta Marie Warren after she turned in her child, 1-month-old Takoda Ryder Will Ray Wolfe. The baby was unharmed.

The father, Will Ray Wolfe Jr., turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff's office.

Wright County Sheriff's deputies searched for a black Pontiac Grand Am Wednesday after Ryder was reported abducted earlier in the day.

The Department issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening, but deputies said the baby was taken around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the abduction occurred at 4745 Highway E in Hartville.

Deputies said they believed Warren had the child. She was believed to be driving a black Pontiac with Missouri License Plate Number WJ7D9C.

The Department issued the Amber Alert just before 5 p.m.

This story has been updated.