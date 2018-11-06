Amber Alert Cancelled, Police Briefly Surround Springfield Home

COLUMBIA - Bolivar police confirm they have cancelled the Amber Alert for Jaden Hanson.

A spokeswoman told KOMU 8 News the 3-year-old boy has been reunited with his mother.

NBC affiliate KY3 reported the boy's father, Jamil Hanson, remained inside a home in Springfield for about an hour after it was surrounded by police shortly before 5 p.m.

According to KY3, a Springfield City Utilities worker spotted Hanson's white car Friday afternoon and followed it to the home.