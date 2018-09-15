Amber Alert Continues for Missing Baby

Authorities said the woman is about 5'7" and weighs about 200 pounds. They believe she has a knife and a handgun. The missing child has a birthmark between her eyes and was wearing a pink dress with a flowered collar when she was abducted.

Police say they recovered a knife and other evidence, but will not comment any further on the investigation.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 636-583-2567.