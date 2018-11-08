AMBER ALERT - Details on Kidnapping Suspect

POPLAR BLUFF - More details are coming out on the man suspected of kidnapping a five-year-old girl from Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri Sex Offender Registry, 45 year old Jeffrey D. Shelton was convicted on kidnapping, rape, sodomy and attempted kidnapping in 1990 in Fort Hood, TX. The victims at that time were 12, 13 and six years old. He was released from prison in February of 2011. He has a scar on his eyebrow above his left eye. He also has scars on his right knee and back. Shelton has a tattoo on his left arm. He is six feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Shelton and 5-year-old Abigail Berthoff may be on Interstate 44 or Highway 60 headed towards Oklahoma.

An Amber Alert says Abigail Bertholf was taken between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday in Poplar Bluff. Abigail was last seen by relatives sleeping on a living room couch. She is described as bi-racial with black hair and brown eyes. Shelton is reportedly driving a silver 2001 Nissan Pathfinder with Missouri license PJ8Z5M. Poplar Bluff Police Capt. Dave Sutton told KAIT-TV the suspect and child are not related. He says the suspect was seen leaving the street where the girl lives with the child by his side.