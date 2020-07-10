Amber Alert in McDonald County

Photo courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

MCDONALD COUNTY - An Amber Alert has been issued in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron were abducted by a non-custodial parent. MSHP said 35-year-old Hilda Melendez is a suspect in the abduction.

Alert #2020-4 WEA: MCDONALD COUNTY RED 2009 FORD FLEX MO PLATE RA1J1L — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) July 9, 2020

MSHP say if you have any information to call 911 or the McDonald's County Sheriff's Office.