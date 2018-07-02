Amber Alert Issued for 3-Year-Old Boy

BOLIVAR - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Jaden Hanson.

The child is believed to be in the company of Jamil Hanson, a 29-year-old man. Authorities said the suspect took Jaden Hanson from his mother by force, then left the scene with the child in a white Hyundai passenger car with tinted windows. The car has Missouri plates that read CJ7D0K.

Jaden Hanson was last seen at 690 North Sunset wearing a white one piece sleeper. Anybody with information regarding this abduction is urged to contact the Bolivar Police Department at 417-777-3911.